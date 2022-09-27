Hyderabad: Two Muslim clerics pass away on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Two Muslim clerics who hailed from the city of Hyderabad passed away on Tuesday. Maulana Mohammed Raheemuddin Ansari, the former Chairman of the Urdu Academy of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana died after a brief illness.

Maulana Ansari was the son-in-law of Maulana Mohammed Hameeduddin Aqil Husami renowned Muslim cleric and founder of Seminary Jamia Islamia Dar-ul-Uloom at Shivrampally.

He was also a founder member of the All India Muslim Personal Board and President United Muslim Forum (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). His funeral will take place at Husamia Chaman at Madannapet in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Aleem Islahi, the founder of seminary Jamiatul Banat Islahiya breathed his last at his residence in Saidabad Jeevan Yar Jung colony at Saidabad. Islahi was closely associated with Maulana Naseeruddin of Wahdat-E-Islami.

Abdul Aleem Islahi was the father of Mujahid Saleem Azmi the youth who was killed in 2004 by a team of Gujarat Crime Branch sleuths near the State Police headquarters of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh at Lakdikapool. His funeral prayers will be performed in the morning at Dargah Hazrat Ujale Shah graveyard in Saidabad.