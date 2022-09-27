Telangana: Police shell out Rs 28 lakh in traffic fines since 2018

Hyderabad: Telangana police officials have paid over Rs 28 lakh for traffic violations across the state since 2018. The department has cleared 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of Rs 28,85,640 to the traffic police, said A V Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad.

The information was given to the media while responding to a post on Twitter which went viral on Tuesday. A Twitter user wrote that DGP Telangana’s police vehicle (No TS09PA 1234) has traffic challans of Rs 7,000 pending for the last two years. He also posted that while traffic police is levying challans against citizens and collecting fines, the fines on the DGP’s vehicle remained pending.

At this, the Joint Commissioner clarified that all the vehicles in Telangana Police are registered in the name of the DGP. On the vehicle mentioned in the tweet, he said it had seven pending traffic challans, and that the fine amount of Rs 6,945 was already been paid by the police officer concerned.

He pointed out that even the TSRTC is being regularly fined and it has cleared off all the pending challans in April 2022 by paying Rs 15 lakh.

“Hyderabad Traffic Police is enforcing traffic rules/fines without any exception by strictly following the rule of law. The fact that we are imposing Challans on police and other government vehicles clearly demonstrates that we are fining/enforcing against all categories of vehicles,” said the official.