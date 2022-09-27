Telangana: Light rainfall across state, orange alert for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Light rainfall is very likely to occur in many places in Telangana, and Hyderabad gave an orange signal on Tuesday.

According to the IMD department, Telangana is predicted to receive scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall with isolated heavy showers from September 27 to September 30.

Meanwhile, it rained heavily to extremely heavily in numerous locations. The highest rainfall on Monday was 112.5 mm in Asifnagar, followed by 103.3 mm in Nampally, 102.3 mm in Khairatabad, 87.0 mm in Rajendranagar, and 112.5 mm in Saroornagar (79.3 mm).

The potential effects of rainfall, according to IMD, include water pooling on roads and low-lying regions, traffic jams in most places, wet and slick roads, fallen trees and electric poles, electricity, water, and other social problems for a few hours, including drain clogging.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.