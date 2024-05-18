Hyderabad: Two Myanmar refugees attacked for theft

Hyderabad: Two Myanmar refugees were brutally stabbed with knives at Balapur by robbers on Friday night.

The men Mahboob ul Rahman and Mohd Shabbir, who are residents of Balapur were returning home after playing football at a ground in Kothapet near Barkas when some robbers, under influence of ganja and liquor attacked them with knives.

The injured persons were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The police rounded up one of the accused involved in the case. A case is booked and enquiry is going on.