Hyderabad: Two students die in road accident

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 14th October 2021 12:12 am IST
Two killed as pickup truck runs amok in Telangana
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In an accident that occurred in an area that falls under the Shamshabad Police jurisdiction, two students lost their lives.

According to the police sources, Ayush Pandey (20), a resident of Karmanghat, and Akshay Reddy (22), a resident of Brindavan Colony, Saroornagar left their homes on Monday evening to attend a Durga Puja. When they were coming back on their motorbike late at night, an unknown vehicle hit them on the Shamshabad road. As a result of the accident, both of them died on the spot.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button