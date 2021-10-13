Hyderabad: Two students die in road accident

Hyderabad: In an accident that occurred in an area that falls under the Shamshabad Police jurisdiction, two students lost their lives.

According to the police sources, Ayush Pandey (20), a resident of Karmanghat, and Akshay Reddy (22), a resident of Brindavan Colony, Saroornagar left their homes on Monday evening to attend a Durga Puja. When they were coming back on their motorbike late at night, an unknown vehicle hit them on the Shamshabad road. As a result of the accident, both of them died on the spot.