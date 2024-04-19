Hyderabad: Two teenagers drown in lake, another survives

Hyderabad: Two teenagers drowned in a lake at Jagathgirigutta on Thursday afternoon, April 18.

The victims have been identified as Ayaan, 15, Nawaz, 16. The duo had gone to swim in the lake along with their friend Hyder. According to the police, all three of them went into the water.

As Ayaan and Nawaz didn’t know how to swim, they drowned, and Hyder managed to come out safely.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and, with the help of swimmers, retrieved the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Police have registered a case into the incident.