Hyderabad: Two-wheelers barred from flyovers for Shab-e-Qadar on March 16

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic has issued a traffic advisory for the intervening night of March 16 and 17 March in view of the holy night of Shab-e-Qadar in Ramzan, or “Jagne Ki Raat” as it is known.

According to Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, two-wheelers will not be allowed on the following flyovers after 10 pm:

Dr Manmohan Singh Express Flyover (Zoo Park to Aramghar flyover), Bahadurpura Flyover (Devi Bagh to Zoo Park gate no 2), Chandrayangutta flyover (entrance from Nayara Petrol pump Hashamabad to Phoolbagh DLRL) and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover (Phisalbanda to Laxma Reddy Garden Function Hall).

The general public/commuters are requested to make note of the restrictions and cooperate, said a press release from the Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, the public may contact the traffic helpline 9010203626, it added.