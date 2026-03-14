Traffic diversions in place for ‘Usthad Bhagat Singh’ pre release event

Hyderabad: In view of the pre-release event of Pawan Kalyan starrer “Usthad Bhagat Singh” being held at 1st Battalion Parade Ground in Yousufguda, the Hyderabad Police has issued an advisory to prevent traffic congestion.

Since moderate traffic is expected around Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Stadium, commuters have been asked to take the following roads and avoid movement towards KVBR Stadium between 3 pm and 10 pm.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills Check post going towards Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Stadium will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction towards Sri Nagar Colony – Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Maitrivanam Junction and proceeding towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Madhapur side will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters – Krishna Nagar Junction – Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Traffic coming from Maitrivanam Junction towards Borabanda Bus Stop will be diverted at Savera Function Hall – Krishnakanth Park – GTS Temple – Kalyan Nagar – Mothi Nagar – Borabanda Bus Stop.

Traffic coming from Borabanda Bus Stop and proceeding towards Maitrivanam Junction will be diverted at Prime Garden Kalyan Nagar – Midland Bakery – GTS Colony -Kalyan Nagar Junction – Umesh Chandra

Statue U-Turn – ICICI U-Turn – Maitrivanam Junction.

Citizens are requested to take note of the above traffic advisory and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, a press release said.

Parking locations

Janakammathota parking and Metro parking at Yousufguda have been designated for two-wheelers and four-wheelers

Savera Function Hall and Mahamood Function Hall at Yousufguda have been designated for four-wheelers only.