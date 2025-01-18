Hyderabad: Two women held at Secunderabad for smuggling ganja

Hyderabad: The railway police arrested two women for smuggling ganja in a train at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

In a joint operation the Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad and Railway Protection Force (RPF), the accused Ishrat Bano from Madhya Pradesh and Kanchan from Chhattisgarh were arrested and ganja worth Rs 4.4 lakh was seized from them. The prime suspect, Raja from Madhya Pradesh, is absconding.

Police said both women are close friends and addicted to consuming alcohol and smoking weed. They came into contact with Raju on Instagram.

They started chatting and shared their financial problems following which Raju offered to give them money for assisting him in smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. The women agreed.

As per their plan, they collected the ganja packed in two backpacks from the Visakhapatnam railway station from an unidentified source on January 16.

They boarded a general coach of a train to Solapur and reached Secunderabad railway station on Friday night. They were detained over suspicion, and the ganja was seized from them.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.