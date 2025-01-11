Two held for drug peddling in Hyderabad; 6 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 9. The police seized 6 kg of ganja and other property worth Rs 2,06,750 from them.

The accused were identified as R Bheem Singh, 55 a native of Narayankhed and Rakesh Singh, 32. a resident of Dhoolpet in Hyderabad. In 2002, Bheem Singh migrated to Hyderabad with his family. Initially, he worked as a labourer.

In 2018, Bheem and his friend planned to sell ganja for making money; They purchased ganja from Nirmal district and were caught and remanded to judicial custody by the police while returning to Hyderabad.

Rakesh and Bheem came in contact through a mutual friend for operating the business. They procured the ganja from Jainoor and Asifabad. The accused were arrested by the Shah Inayatgunj police while returning to Hyderabad.

Apart from 6 kg of ganja, the police also seized one bike, two mobile phones and net cash worth Rs 10,500 from Bheem and Rakesh. The accused were arrested under sections 8 (c) r/w.20 (b) (ii) (B) of the NDPS Act 1985.

Bheem was previously involved in six cases of drug peddling in Hyderabad.