Hyderabad: Uber rider sexually harasses PVR security woman

Hyderabad: In an incident raising concerns over women’s safety yet again, a 23-year-old was sexually harassed by her Uber rider in Banjara Hills while they were enroute to her destination. The victim works as a security guard at PVR cinema’s Irrum Manzil location, and was returning home after work, on Sunday night, August 18.

According to the police, the victim booked an Uber bike at 11:35 pm after work from Irrum Manzil to Sanathnagar. The Uber bike taxi rider, identified as Rakesh, picked her up from the location, and then misbehaved with her during the bike ride. Rakesh allegedly touched her inappropriately and showed her explicit videos while during the Uber ride.

Upon reaching near her residence, she drew attention from the nearby people, who came to assist her. Upon this the accused Uber rider stopped the bike, and the victim got out of the bike. He fled the scene on the bike before people around could get hold of him.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and are on the hunt to arrest the suspect, Uber rider Rakesh.