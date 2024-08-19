Hyderabad: Locals thrash man for harassing minor girl in Saidabad

The victim, a 7th-grade student at a private school, was being harassed by the accused from her own neighborhood

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 19th August 2024 10:13 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man who allegedly sexually harassed a 13-year-old girl was thrashed by locals and handed over to police in Saidabad on Sunday night, August 18.

The victim, a 7th-grade student at a private school, had been subjected to harassment by the accused, who lived in her neighborhood.

According to reports, the accused, who had frequently targeted the girl with unwanted sexual advances and threats, was apprehended on Sunday, August 18. The harassment escalated, prompting the victim to scream and escape.

The led led to the intervention of residents who then confronted and subdued the accused and gave him a severe beating before turning him over to the police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

