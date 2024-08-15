Hyderabad: Minor rape victim forced to abort pregnancy

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, resulting in her pregnancy in the Shamshabad mandal.

According to reports, the victim’s father was employed on a farm owned by the accused. The girl, who had dropped out of school, frequently accompanied her father to work. The accused allegedly exploited this situation and raped her multiple times over several months, threatening her with severe consequences to keep her silent.

The family learned about the incident when the girl’s pregnancy became apparent about five months later. The accused, in an attempt to cover up the crime, paid a doctor to perform an abortion, despite the significant health risks involved.

Furthermore, he offered the victim’s family money to cover up the incident. However, the girl’s family refused to be silenced by money and reported the crime to the Shamshabad police.

Upon receiving information, police registered a POCSO case and further investigation is ongoing.