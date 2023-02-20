Hyderabad: UG admissions in Symbiosis Uni begin; entrance test in May

Hyderabad: The registration process for admissions into 21 undergraduate programmes in Symbiosis University (Deemed University) has begun with Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) scheduled to be held on May 6 and 14 for the academic year 2023-24.

“Candidates can seek admission to 16 Institutes under SIU offering undergraduate programmes in Management, Law, Engineering, Mass Communication, Economics, Liberal Arts, IT & Computer Applications, Applied Statistics and Data Science with multiple attempts,” said a press release.

Further divided into SET, SLAT (SET-Law), and SITEEE (SET-Engineering), students can opt for more than one course by registering themselves on the website.

A computer-based entrance test will be conducted simultaneously across 76 cities in the country, the timings for which are as follows.

SLAT (9 am to 10 am)

SET (11.30 am to 12.30 pm)

SITEEE (2 pm to 3 pm).

Candidates who qualify for the entrance test will be shortlisted for admission after personal interaction and a writing ability test or studio tests based on their respective entrance test scores.

Their note further said that admissions for the BTech programme are based only on the score obtained by the candidates in the SITEEE.