Hyderabad: Unable to cope with health, bank manager kills self

Hyderabad: Unable to cope with health issues, a man died by suicide at his residence in Chaitanyapuri on April 23.

The police identified the deceased as 31-year-old GP Praveen, who was employed as a manager at a cooperative bank. Praveen lived along with his family and was upset over health issues for quite some time.

Late on the night of April 23, Praveen hung himself to the ceiling fan in his room. The police recovered a suicide note which is purportedly written by the deceased.

In the note, Praveen apologised to his family for taking the extreme step. The bank manager also mentioned in the note that he did not owe money to anyone.

Praveen mentioned that he was facing health issues due to which he was driven to the extreme step. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.