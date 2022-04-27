Hyderabad: Unable to submit medical slips, driver dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver with the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) depot attempted suicide on 21 April. He succumbed while undergoing treatment on 25 April according to the city police.

According to the police, A Srinivas, a resident of Dadapur village of Doma Mandal, consumed poison of unknown nature in a bid to commit suicide.

On further investigation, the police found the reason was due to him being charged with a memo by his manager for his absence at work.

As per the police, in the last week of March, Srinivas was unwell and was thus absent from his duties. When he reported to duty in the first week of April, he was asked to bring a medical certificate for his absence. Post which, he was re-assigned at a different work location at Lingampally point on duty.

The Doma police have filed a case to investigate under whose jurisdiction the deceased consumed poison.