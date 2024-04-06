Hyderabad: Unauthorised drugs worth Rs 23L seized from pharma firm

Hyderabad: In an investigation conducted by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), a pharma company was found engaged in selling unauthorised drugs.

Officials seized stocks worth Rs 23.93 lakhs including 800 kgs of activated charcoal and 250 Simethicone (80 mg) pellets.

The company named Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd, located in Jeedimetla has been charged with creating fake drug manufacturing licenses for certain drug products that the Telangana Drugs Control Administration did not authorize for sale.

It was also revealed that the company manufactured and sold banned drug products under a fraudulent license.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).