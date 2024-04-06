Hyderabad: Unauthorised drugs worth Rs 23L seized from pharma firm

It was also revealed that the company manufactured and sold banned drug products under a fraudulent license.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2024 3:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Unauthorised drugs worth Rs 23 lakhs seized from pharma firm
DCA officials seize Rs 23 lkah worth unauthorised drugs from a pharma company located in Jeedimetla region

Hyderabad: In an investigation conducted by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), a pharma company was found engaged in selling unauthorised drugs.

Officials seized stocks worth Rs 23.93 lakhs including 800 kgs of activated charcoal and 250 Simethicone (80 mg) pellets.

The company named Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd, located in Jeedimetla has been charged with creating fake drug manufacturing licenses for certain drug products that the Telangana Drugs Control Administration did not authorize for sale.

MS Education Academy

It was also revealed that the company manufactured and sold banned drug products under a fraudulent license.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2024 3:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button