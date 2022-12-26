Hyderabad: Uncertainty looms over commencement of Numaish 2023

Hyderabad: Citizens and traders who were excited and prepared for the commencement of Numaish 2023 in Hyderabad are gripped with uncertainties created by the rise in COVID cases in various countries across the world.

It is being said that, the exhibition society has not obtained permits from various departments yet and besides this, the difficulties may increase due to the fear of new restrictions. Strict restrictions can be imposed if at all the exhibition commenced.

No clear information regarding commencement of Numaish in Hyderabad

According to the sources of the state health department, the number of COVID patients is being reviewed in all the districts of the state and if there is a marginal increase reported, the requirement of masks will be made mandatory in Telangana along with the new conditions for crowded places will be imposed.

On a query about the commencement of Numaish 2023 in Hyderabad, the officials of the Health Department said that they have not received any clear information regarding the commencement of the exhibition so far, and if permission is sought from the Health Department, it will be reviewed and guidelines will be issued accordingly for the measures to be taken for the safety of citizens from the coronavirus.

Ensure preparedness to deal with any rise in COVID cases

Amid fresh concerns over COVID-19, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to ensure preparedness with regard to availability of medicines, oxygen, ICU beds and others to deal with any rise in cases in the State.

Rao, who held a meeting with the health officials, instructed that the samples of positive cases be sent to the State-run Gandhi Hospital in the city for genome sequencing in line with the Centre’s guidelines, and to conduct screening at the airport, an official release said.

The Minister, who appealed to the citizens not to panic about the virus but to be alert, said the government is prepared to deal with the situation.