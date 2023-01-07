Hyderabad: Underconstruction building collapses in Kukatpally, two dead

Hyderabad: Two people died and one person was injured in an incident where an under-construction building collapsed with a big thud in Shanthi Nagar under Kukatpally police station limits on Saturday.

Offiicials of the GHMC and the police rushed to the spot to save lives trapped under the wreckage.

The incident reportedly took place when the slab work was taking place on the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kukatpally police said that the fourth-floor slab suddenly collapsed in as a number of workers were present at the scene. The victims were caught underneath the wreckage. After a great struggle, the police and the other workers were able to free them and transported them to the hospital.