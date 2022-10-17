Hyderabad: UNICEF, TISS organise workshop for adolescent empowerment

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana, UNICEF and TISS Hyderabad organised a workshop to collaborate and work on adolescents’ issues on Monday. Participants from key line departments and CSOs deliberated upon the issues impacting adolescents and possible solutions for a cohesive programmatic response in the workshop.

The workshop was presided over by the chief secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, who emphasized the need for all departments to come together on adolescent issues. He suggested a State Level Committee for adolescents for better convergence.

The Principal Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, Secretary of Education, Secretary of Women & Child Development and Commissioner- Health & Family Welfare shared their reflections on ongoing government programmes.

An IEC package on adolescent empowerment was also released by the delegates on this occasion, stated a press note.

Telangana is host to about nine million adolescents which accounts for nearly 19 percent of the total population of the state. Despite the progress made over the years, issues such as anaemia among adolescent girls and child marriage require more intensive efforts.

Alongside services, interventions for behaviour change will be prioritized by the state to address these issues. Technical support for this will continue from TISS under the leadership of Dr Gyanmudra, Chairperson & Head, Gender Studies and UNICEF team, said the press note.