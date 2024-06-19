Hyderabad: Unidentified assailant stabs man to death at Mallepally

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed a man to death at Mallepally in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. This comes just a day after a fast food centre owner was attacked and killed by knife-wielding assailants in Shahalibanda late in the night on June 18.

In the present case, the man whom the police have not yet been able to identify, was consuming liquor on a pavement near a wine shop when someone pierced the bottle in his stomach after a fight.

The man fell on the road and died due to excessive bleeding. The police sent the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary. Senior police officials reached the spot and an investigation is ongoing.

A sense of fear has gripped the Old City after a spate of murders or multiple killings that have taken place in public in the past two months. The incidents have sparked concern among people, who are questioning the law and order police’s ability to contain crimes.

he brutality displayed by the assailants is what has shocked several people who were passing on the road. Incidentally, Tuesday was the second day after Eid ul Adha, and there were crowds on the road in that part of Old City in Hyderabad until early hours of Wednesday.