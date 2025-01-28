Hyderabad: Unidentified man found dead near Osmania General Hospital

The clues team was called to the scene, and a case was registered under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th January 2025 6:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: An unidentified man approximately aged between 55 and 60 years was found dead on the footpath near the auto stand opposite Osmania General Hospital.

According to FIR accessed by Siasat.com, around 5:00 pm two police officers noticed the man lying motionless and unresponsive. After checking his condition, they confirmed he was dead. Nearby locals informed the officers that the deceased was a vagabond who had been known to beg in the area and take shelter on the footpath.

The man was dressed in a black, full-sleeved shirt. Despite a thorough search of his belongings, no identification was found. So far no one has come forward to claim the deceased.

Further investigation is ongoing.

