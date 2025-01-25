Hyderabad: CM to lay foundation stone for new Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the long-awaited new Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on January 31.

At a high-level review meeting at his residence on Saturday, January 25, CM Revanth directed officials to follow regulations during the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital building. He said the hostel buildings should be built separately for teaching staff as well as male and female students.

The chief minister directed officials to construct dormitories, fire stations, canteens, toilets and STPs in the hospital premises.

Underground parking at Osmania General Hospital

Officials were told to develop two floors of underground parking so that visiting patients, helpers and staff can park their vehicles conveniently. “Due care should be taken in the construction of the hospital, parking and landscape,” the chief minister said.

He also emphasised an efficient road network developed on all four sides of the new hospital to facilitate hassle-free vehicular traffic. “Underpasses should be built to connect other roads where it is required,” he said.

The state government had proposed the construction of new Osmania General Hospital at the Goshamahal Stadium and developed the surrounding roads, as well as approach roads to the proposed hospital.

Pleasant experience for visitors, patients: CM

CM Revanth advised officials to create a pleasant atmosphere for both visitors and patients at the new hospital premises.

The officials have been asked to construct a helipad as heli- ambulances to bring patients and organ transportation in case of emergencies.

History of Osmania General Hospital

The Osmania General Hospital was completed in 1925 after Hyderabad was affected by the bubonic plague around 1911. The city administration then took care of the issue, following which the then Nizam Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. It was designed by architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The original or heritage building of Osmania Hospital (along with others like the High Court and City College) is a fine example of the Osmania style or Indo-Saracenic genre of architecture and is an integral part of Hyderabad’s 20th-century riverscape and skyline. The CIB during the reign of Osman Ali Khan had transformed the medieval city into a modern metropolis, complete with infrastructure like the High Court, railway stations, etc.