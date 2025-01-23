GHMC urged to approve widening of roads leading to new Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) standing committee has placed before the GHMC to accord approval of the Road Development Plan (RDP) from MJ Market to Bhoolaxmi temple (Muslim Jung Bridge) via Malakunta, Begum Bazar road, for the proposed 30-metre-wide road for the upcoming new Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

The state government had proposed the construction of Osmania General Hospital at the Goshamahal Stadium and develop the surrounding roads, as well as approach roads to the proposed hospital.

Based on the review meeting conducted by the MA&UD principal secretary and after a representation was submitted by BJP MLA T Raja Singh requesting the same, it was found that the road connecting to the proposed Osmania General Hospital from MJ Market, Muslim Jung Bridge, and Darussalam required widening for the free flow of traffic and better connectivity to surrounding roads joining markets.

Around 218 properties are expected to be affected by the move.

Accordingly, the agencies have been allotted for the survey and preparation of RDPs for the following points as mentioned below:

1) An 18-metre-wide road at the southern border of the OGH.

2) The existing road from Ajanta Gate to Malakunta road including NALA for which alignment has been fixed for the proposed 18-metre-wide road.

3) Existing road from Ajanta Gate to Nampally for which alignment has been fixed for the 18-metre-wide road.

4) Existing road passing through Housing Board Society to Malakunta Road for which alignment has been fixed at the 9-metre-wide road.

5) Road from Begum Bazar Police Station to Malakunta Road via HMWS&SB along the Exhibition Ground compound wall for which alignment has been fixed for an 18-metre-wide road.

6) The L-shaped road from the southwest corner of the Traffic Training Institute towards the southern border of the main area of the proposed new Osmania General Hospital for which alignment has been proposed for a 12-metre-wide road.

7) The road between the newly proposed Osmania General Hospital and the police department up to Malakunta for which alignment has been fixed at an 18-metre-wide road.