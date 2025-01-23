Watch: Hyderabad’s Nizamia Tibbi Hospital continues to fall apart

Hyderabad: The Nizamia Tibbi Hospital in Hyderabad continues to remain in disarray despite funds being sanctioned for its renovation a few months ago.

Post-graduate students at the Nizamia Tibbi Hospital alleged that the decaying infrastructure of the facility has become a cause of concern for them as well as patients. Parts of the false ceiling in the maternity ward were seen lying on the floor in a video released on social media.

The issues seem to be persistent since November 2024. Narrating her ordeal to Siasat.com, Dr Afiya Ahmed said, “A few days ago, I had to use the common sink for brushing my teeth, and while I was doing so, a part of the plaster from the roof fell and bruised my shoulder.”

On the condition of anonymity, a pregnant woman who had arrived at the Nizamia Tibbi Hospital on Thursday said, “One block of the ceiling, fell right in front of me while I was entering the ward. Thank God it didn’t hit me.”

Dr Juveriya Saud* raised issues with the hygiene in the hospital in general and the hostel rooms in particular. “The hospital is in need of repair and the progress is really slow, a while ago I suffered an electric shock in my dorm. Such incidents are common and pose a major risk to our safety.”

Dr Naziya Siddiqui* also raised concerns over hostel dorms being infected with fungus. She further said that the authorities have been neglecting concerns.

Also Read Nizamia Tibbi hospital, college to be restored at Rs 82 cr

“When we raised concerns with the hospital authorities, they refuse to acknowledge the issues, saying, Aisa toh patients ke saath bhi hora (Similar incidents are happening with patients), yet they don’t complain, then why are you complaining?,” said Dr Humera*.

Contrary to the concerns raised by the doctors, an official from the hospital said, “There is no major issue at any of the wards or hostels here. Rs 82 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the hospital and a tender has been released for the restoration of wards. It will take some time for the work to begin.”

False Ceiling at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital in Hyderabad falling apart. Despite the budget being sanctioned for renovation. There is not much progress #Hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/7z05N3FONt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 23, 2025

The official further said that the management is yet to decide on the new location of the girls’ hostel.

In September 2024, an amount of Rs 82 crore was sanctioned for the renovation of the hospital. Five months on the hospital’s condition has deteriorated further. Initially, the budget for restoration was Rs 52 crore, which increased by 30 crore following a representation to the Telangana government

A few students raised concerns over the delay in the restoration of the hospital. The Nizamia Tibbi Hospital, also known as the Unani Hospital, was built in the 1920s during the reign of Osman Ali Khan, Hyderabad’s last Nizam, during the modernisation of Hyderabad after the 19008 Musir river floods. Built in Indo-scenic architecture, it was designed by Jerome Vincet Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Calcutta.

*(The names used are pseudonyms to maintain confidentiality.)