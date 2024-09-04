Nizamia Tibbi hospital, college to be restored at Rs 82 cr

Hyderabad: The female students of Nizamia Tibbi College are living in deplorable conditions at their hostel, which suffers from severe water seepage, poor drainage, and inadequate security. Fifty-five students are crammed into 22 rooms, a majority of which lie dilapidated with broken windows, persistent leakages, and a chronic shortage of water supply.

The lack of security at the hostel is a significant concern. While a warden oversees the hostel during the day, there is no security presence at night. This has left the students vulnerable to intruders, including monkeys and large rodents, known locally as Greater Bandicoot rats (“ghoos”).

An official highlighted that while a new girls’ hostel is in the planning stages, its construction has yet to begin despite contractors regularly visiting the campus. The new facility is expected to accommodate up to 150 students once completed.

The deteriorating conditions at the college are not limited to the hostel. Students have also reported issues such as leaking roofs in classrooms and falling plaster from ceilings, underscoring the need for immediate intervention.

Government Promises Action Amidst Funding Delays

In response to these concerns, the government has promised significant investments to improve the campus. Amid a lack of funds, the old outpatient building was being used as the Pathology lab at the hospital. The Congress government has recently sanctioned additional funds for constructing a new pathology lab, specialized research units for the Outpatient Department (OPD), and a new parking facility.

The Nizamia Tibbi College and the Nizamia Shifa Khana, both heritage buildings, are under the monitoring of the state and central archaeological departments, which complicates the restoration efforts.

Speaking to Siasat.com Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali informed that Rs 82 crore has been allocated for the restoration of the hospital, up from the Rs 52 crore initially sanctioned by the previous BRS government.

This comes following a representation by Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Telangana Assembly. Ali assured that the restoration work would begin shortly, following the increased funding approved after renewed representations from Owaisi.

However, despite these promises, the delay in starting construction has stretched to three years, leaving students and staff struggling with deteriorating conditions. While the government’s commitment to resolving these issues has been reiterated, students and faculty remain in urgent need of relief as they await the start of much-needed renovations.