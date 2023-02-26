Hyderabad: Unidentified persons burn 4 vehicles in Rein Bazar

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Mubeen colony, Rein Bazaar under Madannapet police station limits when unidentified persons burned four vehicles parked at a house early on Sunday.

According to Hameed Ali, whose vehicle was burned, said around 4 am, one person wearing a mask came after opening the gate of the building and set on fire four vehicles including a car. The arsonist escaped from the spot soon after.

After noticing the vehicle burning down the local people gathered and poured water to douse the fire. The Madannapet police came to the spot and used a fire extinguisher to douse the fire. Fire personnel also reached the spot.

Soon afterwards, taking into account the sensitivity of the area to communal violence or rumours, additional forces were deployed.

Police are checking the footage of the closed-circuit cameras to identify the persons.

A case is booked at the Madannapet police station.