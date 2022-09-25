Hyderabad: Unique teacher training program for graduates

Hyderabad: A Unique Teacher Training Program for graduates of all streams is offered at Our School @12th Avenue from the 15th of October.

The 20-week teacher training program will set up graduates who are at home, looking for an opportunity to work and earn while launching their careers as successful teachers. The Teacher Training program will take place thrice a week from 4:30-6:30 pm at Our School @12th Avenue situated in Bara Galli, Hussaini Alam.

Students who have completed 12th Grade can also apply for the teacher assistant course taking place simultaneously. Teachers assistants are needed in every pre-schools and this course will help the 12th-grade graduates in pursuing a teaching career at a higher level later on.

Class room [Our School @12th Avenue ]

Qualified instructors with a research-based course as well as unparalleled level of personal support from the faculty of the Learning Resource Center teach and help graduates in making teaching their career. Upon completing the course all successful candidates will be absorbed by Our School @12th Ave. or referred to other leading schools in Hyderabad at comparable remuneration.

The program includes learning English for Academic Purposes, Language Acquisition and Development of Literacy in Students, Classroom Management, Teaching Techniques, Engaged Teaching, Curriculum and its Integration, Student Assessment and Evaluation, Developing Independent Learners, Identifying Learning Disabilities and many more topics relevant to teaching.

Library of the school [Our School @12th Avenue ]

This Teacher Training Course is being offered free of cost by Our School @12th Avenue and The Learning Resource Center as the entities believe in helping Graduates and 12th Graders choose teaching as a successful career and quality education.

Send your resume to teachersofourschool@gmail.com or dial 7799993542. Interested candidates may also visit Our School @12th Avenue to learn more about the Teacher Training Course