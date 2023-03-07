Hyderabad: UniScholars opens first office at Raj Bhavan road

“South is a key market for us, and we intend to grow our presence in this region," said founder of UniScholars Amit Singh.

Hyderabad: UniScholars, an integrated study-abroad platform, opened its first Hyderabad office on Raj Bhavan Road.

The office was inaugurated by Nizamabad (Rural) MLA and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Satish Kumar, a director of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE).

The new office is set to serve as a hub to improve student outcomes through technology-enabled personalised study abroad solutions, by utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as AI-based shortlisting, said the company.

He further added, “Over the years, Telangana has seen a rise in the number of students opting for overseas education. Sources state that Hyderabad leads the list with a 135% hike in students eager to map their higher educational journey in foreign universities.

“As the number is expected to increase in the coming years, we are geared to facilitate a seamless and holistic study abroad experience for students from this region and plan to strengthen our presence in other major cities in the South,” he added.

