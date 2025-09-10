Hyderabad University abruptly dissolves student union; protests erupt

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at University of Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 10, after the authorities arbitrarily dissolved the existing University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) with immediate effect for the 2024–25 academic year.

This decision was approved by the Vice Chancellor and announced through a notification from the Office of the Dean, Students’ Welfare. The election will be conducted on September 19, with vote counting on September 20.

Following the notification, angry students gathered in front of the administration building, whose gates were closed. They have now started a hunger strike until their concerns are addressed.

The students’ union, led by the Students’ Federation of India, Ambedkar Students’ Association, Dalit Students’ Union, and Bahujan Students’ Front, was terminated without giving prior notice and sans discussion with its office bearers.

Calling the decision “highly undemocratic,” Union General Secretary Nihad Sulaiman alleged the authorities are “serving as puppets of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).”

“During the all-party meeting held on Monday, every organisation except ABVP agreed to the continuation of these programs. Dissolving the union and conducting the election in line with ABVP’s demands is clear evidence of how low the administration has stooped,” he told Siasat.com.