Hyderabad university students burn effigy of BRS MLA Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Students of the School of Agricultural Sciences at the Malla Reddy University, Maisammaguda, Hyderabad, staged a protest and burnt effigies of BRS leader Malla Reddy on Monday, March 18, after 22 of their peers were detained on scoring low in their exams.

Visuals of students chanting, "We want justice" are heard as police personnel try to…

The students at the university in Hyderabad demanded a revaluation of the answer sheets of the detained students. They were put in detention by the university authorities.

The university detained 22 third-year BSc students of the Agriculture Department due to low scores.

Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao arrived at the spot and tried to console the agitated students.