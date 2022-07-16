Hyderabad: Unknown persons open fire at lorry driver on ORR

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Tukkuguda on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) when unknown miscreants opened fired at a lorry driver. Manoj Yadav, a native of Jharkhand, was coming with iron/steel loaded vehicle from Chandapura, Hathnoora Medak, towards Kochi in Kerala.

When the lorry reached Tukkuguda Exit 14 near Hyderabad, an unknown person in a white Swift Car (number not known) opened fired at the lorry’s cabin with a firearm, leading to panic at the ORR.

However the driver did not sustain any bullet injury. A passerby had informed the police about the incident via Dial-100, after which a team from the Pahadi Shareef police in Hyderabad reached the spot and a CLUES team of forensic experts was also pressed into service.

In the incident, the front cabin glass of the lorry was damaged. The assailants fled away towards Shamshabad, said the police. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to track the miscreants.