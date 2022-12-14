Hyderabad: UoH faculty get Rs 1 crore research grant from Ministry of Electronics and IT

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has awarded Professor Vijaya B Marisetty and Dr. Varsha Mamidi from the School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad a competitive research grant worth close to Rs 1 crore.

The grant will help in developing a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase. The platform enables farm producing organisations to engage with farming ecosystem players, including, lenders, input suppliers and output customers, a press release said.

Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said, “I am happy that a grant of this magnitude involving around 1 million farmers, will do wonders for the stature of University of Hyderabad.”

The Institution of Eminence (IoE) had previously awarded blockchain use case grants to Prof. Marisetty and Dr. Mamidi for the creation of cold chain logistics platforms for the pharmaceutical sector with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories as the industry partner. They also took first place in the National Payment Corporation of India’s and Dubai’s worldwide blockchain hackathons.