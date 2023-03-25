Hyderabad: UoH one of world’s top ranker in 5 subjects

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured its name as one of the world’s top varsities for studying five subjects as per the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject.

The 2023 edition of the QS rankings name the world’s best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines.

Rankings by QS are considered to be the most consulted, providing an authoritative comparative analysis of the performance of 15,703 individual programmes at 1,594 universities in 93 locations worldwide.

“The university is home to two out of the top 400 subjects, the 17th highest number in India,” a press release said on Friday.

Notably, UoH has shown its best performance in Sociology and the English language, securing rankings between 301-340 globally and fifth in India.

“As per the results, the university performed best in biological sciences scoring 45.9. In citations per paper, QS’ measure of research quality, the UoH received best in Chemistry with 75.3 score,” stated the press note.

With a score of 58.1, as per the H-Index, which measures research impact and productivity, UoH performed best in Biological Sciences.

In addition to the above, the university performed best in Chemistry with a score of 48.3 in the International Research Network.

Reputation indicators are based on the responses of 150,000 academics and 99,000 employers to QS surveys, while citations per Paper and H-Index measure research impact and productivity.