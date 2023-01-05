Hyderabad: UoH PhD scholar bags Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship

Hyderabad: Chinar Mehta, a doctoral student at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has received a Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Fellowship for the period 2022-2023.

A native of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Chinar currently is pursuing her PhD at the Department of Communication at the University of Hyderabad.

She was also part of a research project that aims to understand the communicative practices of women workers in India and Bangladesh so that digital tools can be leveraged for their collectivization.

Chinar worked earlier as a web developer before becoming a media researcher.

Working under the supervision of Prof Usha Raman in the discipline of fine arts and communication, Chinar is a PhD holder with multiple years of experience as a research assistant.

The fellowship, instituted by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Fulbright Commission in India, is awarded every year after a rigorous application and interview process.

These fellowships validated for a period of six to nine months are designed for Indian scholars who are registered for a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) at an Indian institution.

Starting in January, Chinar will spend the next 9 months at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, US, at the Human-Computer Interaction Institute, School of Computer Science, mentored by Dr Sarah Fox.

Chinar’s work looks at the social and cultural dynamics of new media development.

More about the fellowship

The fellowships provide J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per U.S.



Government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel, applicable allowances, and modest affiliation fees, if any.

Selected scholars will have opportunities to audit non-degree courses, conduct research and gain practical work experience in suitable settings in the U.S.

However, no allowances are provided for dependents.