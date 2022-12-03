Hyderabad: UOH suspends prof for sexual assault of foreign student

Hyderabad: Following protests, the administration of the University of Hyderabad suspended Professor Ravi Ranjan over allegations of attempting to outrage the modesty of a foreign student.

Students at the UoH campus staged protests following the alleged sexual harassment of a female student, a native of Thailand, by the professor of the department of Hindi, on Friday.

Students gathered at the university’s main gate on Saturday demanding justice for the victim by immediate suspension of the professor.

The protesting students alleged that despite the severity of the issue, the registrar of the university ignored their calls, on the preceding night, when the incident took place on the campus.

The student community gathered in support of the student on Friday night and later appealed to all students, teaching and non-teaching campus community to gather at the main gate on Saturday, December 3, following which they protested against the accused professor and the inaction of the authorities.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, against professor Ravi Ranjan based on which he was arrested.

The Cyberabad police booked the accused under section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), informed DCP, Madhapur, K Shilpavalli.

The Thai student reportedly only speaks her native language.