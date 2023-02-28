Hyderabad: UoH tops Nature Index rankings among Indian varsities

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) continues to be in the top position in the latest Nature Index rankings. The UoH has been ranked first among Indian universities and 16th among all institutions in India in the academic sector.

The Nature Index indicates high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences (including Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, and the Physical Sciences).

While expressing his delight at UoH’s continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, the Vice Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao said, “We have been performing well in all disciplines and compared to last year our share has increased. Being a multidisciplinary university our performance is very good. Glad our university is in the top against the top 100 universities in the world, in the respective disciplines. I must congratulate all at the UoH for this performance and let’s all put in our best to be at the top globally”.

The rankings are based on the Nature Index data from 1 December 2021 – 30 November 2022. The UoH received a count of 66 and a share of 20.26 under the academic sector.

A Count of one (1) is assigned to an institution if one or more authors are from that institution. The ‘share’ is a fractional count that takes into account the percentage of authors from that Institution and the number of affiliated institutions per article. The maximum combined share for any article is one (1).