Hyderabad: UP man found murdered in Balanagar

Hyderabad: A man from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in Balanagar on October 27. The victim identified as Raj Kumar.

Kumar was employed at a private company in Balanagar and stayed in a rented room. Locals found the 21-year-old’s body was found on October 27 at an isolated place in Panchsheela colony. Upon being alerted, the police reached the spot and investigated the matter.

Balanagar Inspector, Narasimha Raju said that a few persons had attacked Kumar with sharp objects, which led to his death.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

