Telangana HC grants 2 days to KTR’s brother-in-law to appear before police

Hyderabad: In interim relief for Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), the Telangana High Court on Monday, October 28, gave him two days to appear before the police in connection with the drugs case registered against him after a raid on his farmhouse at Janwada near Hyderabad.

Raj Pakala had approached the court, challenging the notice issued to him. He also pleaded for orders to police not to arrest him.

His counsel submitted to the court that he is being targeted as he is the brother-in-law of KTR. He termed the case politically motivated.

Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan told the court that no arrests were made in the case. The court was told that notices were issued as per rules.

Earlier, police, which had registered the case on Sunday, issued a notice on section 35 (3) of BNSS, directing Raj Pakala to appear for questioning by the investigation officer at Mokila Police Station.

As Raj Pakala could not be contacted, the police pasted the notice on his house at Orion Villas in Raidurgam. The notice states that failure to appear before the investigation officer or comply with the terms of notice may render him liable for arrest.

Earlier, the Excise Department officials had said that Raj Pakala was absconding. Police said on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, on reliable information, a raid was conducted by local police, SOT and Excise officials on the farmhouse of Raj Pakala, located at Janwada, and it was found that 21 men and 14 women were present there.

As one of the party attendees tested positive for cocaine and police also found unauthorised use of liquor, Raj Pakala was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and also under the Excise Act.

Seven foreign liquor bottles and 10 loose Indian liquor bottles were found. Other gaming-related items were also found, said Rajendranagar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srinivas Rao. An FIR under sections 25, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 3 and 4 of Telangana State Gaming Act was registered at Mokila Police Station against Pakala Rajendra Prasad alias Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri, who tested positive for cocaine.

According to the FIR, Vijay Madduri tested positive for cocaine when a test was conducted with drug kits on all men present at the party.

However, the organisers did not cooperate in conducting the test on women attendees with women staff. Vijay Madduri told police that Raj Pakala asked him to consume cocaine. He also said they occasionally get together on weekends and consume drugs and play games by using poker coins.

The Excise Department registered a separate case against Raj Pakala under sections 34 A and 34(1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act.