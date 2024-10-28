KTR’s brother-in-law moves Telangana HC after raid on Jawada property

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, Raj Pakala, approached the Telangana High Court on Monday, October 28, seeking protection against arrest after the Mokila police issued notices to him.

Pakala is seeking protection against an alleged unlawful attempt to implicate him in a criminal case. In his petition, he claims the police plan to arrest him without justification and requests an order to prevent the arrest.

As per the notice, under section 35(3) of BNSS, Pakala had to appear before the police on Monday along with the address proofs, they were asked to submit evidence related to the case.

Pakala’s lawyers asked the police for two days to appear for the investigation.

The notices stated that further action would be taken if the inquiry was not attended. Mokila inspector issued notices to Pakala stating that failure to attend Mokila police station on Monday would lead to arrest under Sections 35 (3), (4), (5), (6) of BNSS. However, as Pakala was not available, the police put notices on the villa where he was staying.

On October 26, the police raided Pakala’s property in Janwada and seized foreign liquor and casino games were also seized by the police. 7.6 litres of foreign liquor, 8.1 litres of IMFL liquor and 6 litres of beer.

During the raid, drug tests were administered to attendees. The CEO of Fusion AIX Software and an associate of Pakala, Vijay Madduri tested positive for cocaine. However, no drugs were found at the event.