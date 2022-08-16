Hyderabad: Upset over not finding job, man dies by suicide

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over not landing a suitable job and as a result of a financial crisis, a man on August 14 died by suicide in Secunderabad.

The police said that the deceased was identified as 30-year-old KG Maheshwar Reddy, an engineer from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district. Reddy, who came to Hyderabad three months ago, was searching for jobs, however his results bore no fruit.

The man jumped in front of a train at the Secunderabad railway station. A case has been registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC for unnatural death and the railway police have launched an investigation.

