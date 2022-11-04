Hyderabad: Urdu Literary and Music festival to be held on Nov 8

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Arts and Culture Community along with Shangrila’s Literary Forum is organizing an Urdu Literary-Music Festival on November 08, 2022 on the eve of World Urdu Day. The event will be organised at Ravindra Bharti from 5 in the evening.

The event is open to all and shall include a Mehfil-e-Mushaira, Sham-e-Ghazal and Mehfil-e-Qawwali which shall be presented by renowned Indian artists.

The festival also hopes to provide a platform for the young and aspiring artists from the city to present their poems and music. Shabeena Adeeb, Jauhar Kanpuri, Sardar Saleem would be the senior acclaimed poets who shall present

their poems at the Mehfil e Mushaira along with many young poets.

Ustad Saber Habeeb, the ghazal Maestro will sing ghazals along with ghazal singer Sohail Hussain.

Shujath Niyazi shall present Kalam –e-Iqbal in the form of a Qawwali while Imran Khan would be reciting

Mirza Ghalib at the event.

Many school and college students have submitted their original work in Urdu to the organizers and the organizers

plan to consolidate their writings and publish a magazine.