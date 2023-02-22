Hyderabad: Urdu medium students allege discrimination at exam centres

Hyderabad: In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor of the Dr B R Ambedkar Open University, BA Urdu medium students alleged they were provided their question papers 40 minutes late and taunted by invigilators to write in either English or Telugu.

The incidents took place at Nizam College and City College which are centres for the ongoing examinations for semesters I, II, and V for Urdu medium BA students.

The students alleged that after repeated requests, they were provided with the question paper after a delay of 40 minutes. “No extra time was provided,” the letter read.

“In one exam centre, when the invigilator was reluctant to give the paper the principal intervened,” the letter said.

“Further, the common question papers such as ‘Personality Development and Soft Skills’ are printed bilingually in English and Telugu but Urdu translation is not given which makes it difficult for students to comprehend,” the letter concluded.

The students appealed to the Vice-chancellor and special chief secretary of education, Government of Telangana, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.