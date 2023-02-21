Telangana: Payment of fees for model schools extended till March 1

Hyderabad: The last date for payment of fees and submission of online applications for admission to Class VI (100 seats) and for vacant seats of classes VIII to X in state model schools has been extended till March 1.

In a press release from the Director of School Education here on Tuesday, the admission fee for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), BC (Backward Class), PHC (Primary Health Center) an EWS (Economically Weaker Section) is Rs 125/- while for OC (Other Category), it is Rs 200/-

The release also said that the total number of online applications received to date is 57,358.

For more information, you can visit the website here.