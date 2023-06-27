Hyderabad: US Consulate invites applications for women’s entrepreneurship program

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Tuesday said there are only a few seats remaining for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The aim of the AWE program is to introduce knowledge, and networks to enterprising women so they could get access to launch and upgrade their businesses successfully.

AWE combines the online learning platform Dream Builder with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and U.S. experts, as well as Indian alumni of U.S.-government.

The AWE Program is being introduced in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha for 100 women entrepreneurs by KIIT-Technology Business Incubator.

Candidates are advised to apply before June 30

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested women entrepreneurs can submit the form by June 30

Only Aspiring women entrepreneurs are eligible

No age limit

Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree or Higher qualification.

Notable, candidates who are currently pursuing bachelor’s Degrees can also apply

Candidates already should have a business or plan to launch one.

In-class mentorship

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Warangal, Telangana

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.