Hyderabad: US Consulate invites applications for women’s entrepreneurship program

Candidates are advised to apply before June 30

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th June 2023 4:46 pm IST
The aim of the AWE program is to introduce knowledge, and networks to enterprising women (Photo Twitter)

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Tuesday said there are only a few seats remaining for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The aim of the AWE program is to introduce knowledge, and networks to enterprising women so they could get access to launch and upgrade their businesses successfully.

AWE combines the online learning platform Dream Builder with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and U.S. experts, as well as Indian alumni of U.S.-government.

MS Education Academy

The AWE Program is being introduced in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha for 100 women entrepreneurs by KIIT-Technology Business Incubator.

Also Read
French-based company to hire 3000 professionals in Hyderabad

Date

  • Candidates are advised to apply before June 30

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Interested women entrepreneurs can submit the form by June 30
  • Only Aspiring women entrepreneurs are eligible
  • No age limit
  • Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree or Higher qualification.
  • Notable, candidates who are currently pursuing bachelor’s Degrees can also apply
  • Candidates already should have a business or plan to launch one.

In-class mentorship

  • Bhubaneswar, Odisha
  • Warangal, Telangana
  • Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
  • Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th June 2023 4:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button