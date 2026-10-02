Hyderabad: Vapes, foreign cigarettes seized, 2 apprehended

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police has seized 25 prohibited electronic cigarettes, or vapes, and 15 boxes of foreign cigarettes from a shop at Ayyappa Society.

Acting on information about the sale of prohibited e-cigarettes at ‘Smokin Spot’ near Hitech Bawarchi Hotel, police on Thursday, October 1, searched the premises in the presence of witnesses.

They also seized Rs 1,090, suspected to be sale proceeds, and three mobile phones allegedly used in connection with the business.

Two persons working at the shop, Abdul Arshad, 29, and Mohammed Adil, 21, were apprehended.

During the inquiry, police learnt that the shop owner was Mohammed Haneef, 31, a native of Kerala.

A case was registered under relevant provisions, and further investigation is under way.