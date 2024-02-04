Hyderabad: Vendor attacks two during argument over tomatoes

Hyderabad: Two people were attacked at Madannapet vegetable market by vendors after a quarrel broke over tomatoes on Saturday evening.

The man, Mohd Aamir, a resident of Bandlaguda went to the market along with his uncle to purchase vegetables. When they were purchasing tomatoes an argument happened between the vegetable vendor and Aamir over pricing and soon it led to an attack on them.

The Madannapet police reached the spot and shifted them to the police station. A case has registered against the vegetable vendors for attacking Aamir and his uncle.