Hyderabad: Vexed by constant dowry demands, woman hangs self

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide allegedly due to domestic violence from her husband and in-laws in Rajendrangar. The man has been arrested by the police.
According to the police, Nandini a resident of Bidar in Karnataka was distressed over her husband and in-laws harassing her for additional dowry. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.
However, her parents allege their daughter was beaten to death and the incident is being depicted as a suicide case by Nandini’s husband and his family.
A case of dowry was booked. Police have arrested Nandini’s husband so far and are on the lookout for her in-laws – Vijaya and Laxman Rao.