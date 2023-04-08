Hyderabad: Vexed by constant dowry demands, woman hangs self

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide allegedly due to domestic violence from her husband and in-laws in Rajendrangar. The man has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, Nandini a resident of Bidar in Karnataka was distressed over her husband and in-laws harassing her for additional dowry. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man ends life after losing money in online games

However, her parents allege their daughter was beaten to death and the incident is being depicted as a suicide case by Nandini’s husband and his family.

A case of dowry was booked. Police have arrested Nandini’s husband so far and are on the lookout for her in-laws – Vijaya and Laxman Rao.