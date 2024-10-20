VHP demands suspension of cops over Secunderabad temple lathicharge

The right wing group threatened to start an agitation if the government failed to take action against the police officials.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th October 2024 8:03 pm IST
ACP and CI among 15 police personnel injured in stone-pelting near Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the government place under suspension all police officials who did lathi-charge at Muthyalamma temple on Saturday within 48 hours.

At a press conference held in the city on Sunday, October 20, the VHP leaders said there is a rise in the attacks on temples in Telangana in a planned manner. “When people are peacefully protesting the police are doing lathicharge and causing injuries to the Hindus,” VHP leader Bhanu Prasad said.

The VHP threatened to launch a big agitation if the government failed to suspend the police officials. “After 48 hours deadline we will chalk out our future plans,” said Bhanu Prasad.

A delegation of the VHP will be meeting Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to submit a representation about the attacks on the temples in the state.

The VHP leaders will meet Telangana director general of police (DGP) and minister for endowments Konda Surekha demanding a thorough probe into the attacks and vandalism at temples in Telangana.

