VHP demands suspension of cops over Secunderabad temple lathicharge

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the government place under suspension all police officials who did lathi-charge at Muthyalamma temple on Saturday within 48 hours.

The right wing group threatened to start an agitation if the government failed to take action against the police officials.

At a press conference held in the city on Sunday, October 20, the VHP leaders said there is a rise in the attacks on temples in Telangana in a planned manner. “When people are peacefully protesting the police are doing lathicharge and causing injuries to the Hindus,” VHP leader Bhanu Prasad said.

The VHP threatened to launch a big agitation if the government failed to suspend the police officials. “After 48 hours deadline we will chalk out our future plans,” said Bhanu Prasad.

A delegation of the VHP will be meeting Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to submit a representation about the attacks on the temples in the state.

The VHP leaders will meet Telangana director general of police (DGP) and minister for endowments Konda Surekha demanding a thorough probe into the attacks and vandalism at temples in Telangana.