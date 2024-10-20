Hyderabad: 5 booked for violence during protest over temple desecration

Hyderabad: Five cases were booked against miscreants who indulged in violence during the protest against the desecration of a deity at Muthyalamma temple near the passport office in Secunderabad.

Heavy stone pelting was reported during the protest leading to injuries to 15 policemen by right wing activists on Saturday, October 19. The miscreants damaged TSRTC buses and attempted to target and vandalise the Metropolis Hotel where Salman Thakur, who had allegedly vandalized the temple was residing.

The police faced a tough time in controlling the mob that tried to make its way to a masjid during the protest with calls to demolish it. Here, after failing to persuade the mob which became violent and hurled furniture, stones and sticks at police, the cops resorted to lathi-charge. The miscreants belong to different Hindu organizations.

The police continued to maintain a strict vigil at Secunderabad in view of the developments on Saturday. Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force and local police are posted to prevent further trouble.

Raja Singh under house arrest

Earlier in the day, Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest preventing him from heading to Secunderabad.

An idol at the temple was desecrated by a man who broke in after damaging the door. Local residents, alerted by the loud noise, caught the intruder and beat him. They informed the police, who arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Following the incident, many leaders and local residents staged protests, demanding stern action and a thorough investigation.